‘Good Eats’ Reboot Coming, Premiere Date Announced

Alton Brown’s Good Eats is prepping for a return on the Food Network, with the science-centered show set to premiere in August.

Brown shared the news in a video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, revealing that the reboot, titled Good Eats: The Return, will arrive on screen on Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, filmed on the show’s set, Brown told fans, “we have gotten our premiere date, so please write this down.”

View this post on Instagram As promised! #GoodEatsTheReturn @foodnetwork A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on Jun 3, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

“Get your viewing parties ready, we’ll certainly be having one here,” he added, sharing that he’ll be live on social media during the premiere.

“Don’t miss it!” Brown concluded. “Good Eats: The Return, Episode 1, pretty exciting.”

“As promised!” he wrote in the caption.

Good Eats originally aired on the Food Network for a 250-episode run from 1999-2012, with Brown delving into the science behind some of fans’ favorite foods and sharing his best cooking tips.

During his downtime, Brown focused on projects including Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen on Food Network as well as his live shows, and he also revamped 13 episodes of Good Eats for a Cooking Channel show titled Good Eats: Reloaded.

Speaking to Eater in October, Brown admitted that there was a high demand for the return of Good Eats.

“There are a lot of kids that know me as the Cutthroat Kitchen guy. But a lot of young kids’ parents grew up on Good Eats, and so they turn their kids onto Good Eats,” he said. “So overwhelmingly, people will say, ‘Hey, I really like that show, now when are you bringing back Good Eats?’ Let’s put it this way: everybody wants Good Eats back.”

Brown added that since he began making Good Eats, filming for television has undergone a drastic shift thanks to the rise of smartphones.

“My opinion is that every one of these shows has to be visually arresting, because in the end, we have to look as good as the commercials, because that’s where most of the money is spent,” he explained. “But now, that’s not really the case anymore, because I’ve got to be visually arresting on something the size of a pack of playing cards. And, in fact, we’re putting a lot of attention and time now into a very different kind of visual design. These shows have moved into a completely different range.”

“And, of course, we’re now dealing with a very set aspect ratio,” he added. “When we started making Good Eats, it was still “four by three” television. There wasn’t even high-def yet. But now I’m not composing for television. I’m composing for phones. And I’m not thinking about how this is going to look in somebody’s living room. I’m thinking about how it looks when they’re holding their phone on a subway train.”

Good Eats: The Return will premiere on the Food Network on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Food Network