Susan Sarandon Briefly Thought She Was Attending the SAG Awards: ‘I’m So Confused’

Susan Sarandon posted a video of herself getting ready for the Golden Globes, but she first thought she was attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Sarandon posted the video just before she walked the red carpet.

“I’m getting ready for the SAG Awards… oh sorry, that’s in a couple of weeks actually! I’m so confused,” she told her followers. “But will you be my date? Maybe that’ll straighten things out. This is actually the Golden Globes, but you’ll see what happens when we come to the SAGs!”

Sarandon also told her followers to donate at least $10 to support Hope North and win the opportunity to be Sarandon’s date at the SAG Awards.

Sarandon is a nominee tonight for Feud: Bette and Joan, in which she played Bette Davis. Her co-star, Jessica Lange, is up for the same Best Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series award.

Sarandon already earned an Emmy nomination for Feud, which is also up for Best TV limited series or movie at the Golden Globes. Both Lange and Sarandon are up for SAG awards too.

The SAG Awards aren’t until Jan. 21 and air on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.