'Law & Order' Star Sam Waterston's 'Oppenheimer' TV Show Resurfaces

As the Barbenheimer hype slowly starts to settle, Oppenheimer is slowly starting to come back in the game, but by way of the 1980 series. Starring Law & Order's own Sam Waterston, the seven-part biographical miniseries centers on Robert J. Oppenheimer's wartime role as head of the weapons laboratory of the Manhattan Project, culminating in a U.S. Atomic Energy Commision hearing in 1954. The series also starred Edward Hardwicke and David Suchet.

Why is a show from the '80s suddenly surfacing? The reason why many shows from decades ago get new life, and that is because it's available to stream. Deadline reports that the BBC has made the classic series available to stream on iPlayer as a boxset. News comes as the Oppenheimer film has been dominating the box office, so it's the perfect time to bring the limited series back.

Airing stateside on PBS' American Playhouse two years after its run, Oppenheimer won three BAFTA Television Awards and was nominated for two Emmys and a Golden Globe. Now fans will be able to watch the series in full on BBC iPlayer, but the bad news is, it's only if you live in the UK. It's unknown if it will ever be available worldwide, but people can likely download VPNs if they are really wanting to watch Oppenheimer. Luckily, there is a movie out that people can watch instead that may be a good alternative.

Meanwhile, if you can watch Oppenheimer on iPlayer, there are a wide range of shows and movies, from dramas, soaps, comedies, documentaries, and more. Hopefully, Oppenheimer will come back to America in the future, but there are ways to bypass the "need to live in the UK" aspect. Or fans can also watch Sam Waterston on Law & Order on Peacock, which is definitely in the United States.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, much of Hollywood is at a standstill in the entertainment industry. Most shows, like Law & Order, are being held off for midseason, so it will be a while until it's time to go back to the courtroom. Luckily, Season 13 onward of Law & Order is streaming on Peacock. It may not be Oppenheimer, but at least it still has Sam Waterston. And, of course, there is always the Oppenheimer movie that will be in theaters for a while as long as it still crushes box office numbers.