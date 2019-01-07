Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are True Relationship Goals on Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman may have been nominated for best actress at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, but we’re ready to award her and husband Keith Urban best couple as well!

The Destroyer actress and her country star hubby rocked the red carpet in elegant attire, with Kidman clad in a long-sleeve, high-neck maroon gown, which she paired with a simply updo and mirror ball bag. Urban, meanwhile, kept things classic in a tux.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair showed off their enviable chemistry on the carpet, often pausing to touch or speak closely to one another.

Kidman’s role in Destroyer was that of Los Angeles Police Department detective Erin Bell, who is forced to confront her horrifying past in order to find peace.

“I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character,” Kidman said in a statement upon the announcement of nominations. “Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press.”

The character was a lot more “primal” than any role she had previously played, Kidman told The New York Times in December.

“It gets you down, carrying the weight of her, because it also has to be real,” she explained. “But there was something amazing about being able to let that energy out. I’ve never done that before in a film. There’s a scene where I go in and beat up my daughter’s boyfriend, and it was the second or third day of shooting. I said to the guy, ‘Listen, just watch out.’ He said, ‘No, I can take it.’ And I just went there and start pushing him, like whoa! I was angry, really angry.”

She continued of embodying the “aggressive” character: “Everyone steered clear of me, but I was taught very early on by Jane Campion, who said to me, ‘You’re not running for ‘most popular’ when you’re an actor, remember that. You have to be true to the essence of the character.’ You can be decent to people and show your respect to them, but the idea of flitting around and joking, you can’t be doing any of that. Otherwise, it would have felt like I was acting.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images