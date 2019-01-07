Golden Globes: Fiji Water Girl Identity Revealed

The identity of the Golden Globes “Fiji Water Girl” has been revealed to be Los Angeles-based model Kelleth Cuthbert.

Cuthbert became a viral sensation Sunday night after she appeared in countless photos behind some of Hollywood’s biggest stars while holding a plate of Fiji Water bottles to keep the actors hydrated.

At first, Twitter users referred to Cuthbert as the “Fiji Water Girl,” a title Cuthbert appears to have welcomed. Before the Golden Globes began, she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet with the hashtag “Fiji Water Girl.”

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Cuthbert, who was also identified by The Cut and The Daily Mail, works as a model and actress in Los Angeles, and is signed with Wilhelmina. In 2016, she appeared in Maxim.

Cuthbert is originally from Toronto and has been working as a model for more than a decade, according to a profile by TorontoVerve. Before turning to the entertainment and fashion industries, she was a social worker, an experience that has helped her since leaving Canada.

“I think it’s made me a better listener,” Cuthbert told TorontoVerve. “I feel like I’ve always been a person that people feel comfortable sharing their stories with, and being on set can be kind of an intimate experience. You’ll travel with teams of people and spend a lot of time with them. It’s a good quality to be able to relate to everyone. I spend a lot of time with hair and make-up. I hear a lot of make-up artists’ stories [laughs]. It’s made me more in tune with what other people are experiencing.”

In that same interview, Cuthbert revealed she is married to photographer Christopher von Steinbach, who she met while on vacation in Los Angeles in 2010. At the time, she was still living in Toronto, so he moved back with her.

“In 2010, I was in Los Angeles on vacation and I was looking for a few photographers to shoot with, and he was one of them,” she explained. “We went out for a shoot and got stuck in traffic — as one does in Los Angeles — and we just hit it off. I felt he was the best person I’d ever met. A year later, we both confessed our feelings for each other. He visited me in Toronto and then moved there two months later.”

Photographer Ema Suvajac responded to a TIME Magazine tweet, writing, “The Fiji Water Girl is my fave model to work with, Kelleth Cuthbert! A recent shoot [smiley face emoticon] And though you can’t tell, she’s also freakin hilarious!!”

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water