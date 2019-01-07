‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Caught Calling Alison Brie a ‘B —’ on Golden Globes Pre-Show Camera

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz appears to have called GLOW actress Alison Brie “such a b–” during Golden Globes red carpet coverage Sunday night. Metz later denied using the term.

Metz stopped by the official Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet, as per a report from PEOPLE and after finishing up her interview about This Is Us Season 3 with the hosts, they told her Brie was walking the red carpet with husband Dave Franco.

“Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?” one of the hosts asked her.

“Do I?” Metz said.

The camera then went to Brie, and Metz was heard saying “She’s such a b–.”

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart,” Metz tweeted.

Metz’s off-the-cuff remark drew several comments on Twitter, with many wondering what could be going on between the two.

“Did Chrissy Metz Just Call Out Alison Brie at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards? Hot mic, Chrissy! In what might be 2019’s first new celebrity feud–or more likely just a poorly-timed joke accidentally caught on camera–Chrissy Metz was caught calling Alison Brie,” one person wrote.

“I’m here for the Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie beef,” added another.

“The Globes have already peaked,” HuffPost‘s Matt Jacobs wrote.

This Is Us was surprisingly not nominated for any Golden Globes this year, after its first two seasons were up for Best TV Series (Drama). Metz earned nominations in 2017 and 2018, while Sterling K. Brown won for his role as Randall Pearson in 2018.

Brie was nominated for a Golden Globe for Netflix’s GLOW two years in a row.

During one of her interviews on the red carpet, Brie talked about her intense Instagram work-out videos.

“I’ve been training with my trainer for seven or eight years,” Brie told Ryan Seacrest. “So I decided to up the ante and wanted to get really strong.”

