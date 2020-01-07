Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Reveals Censored Word During His Judi Dench Joke

Ricky Gervais didn’t shy away from targeting fellow A-listers during opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes this past weekend, including Cats star Judi Dench. A day after taking the stage with the line, “[Dench] loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her own —,” Gervais on Monday revealed the word that had been censored during the Sunday night broadcast, and it wasn’t what many on social media had been thinking.

The bleeped word was “minge”. https://t.co/Jqel2zh9du — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

After making the joke, many had believed that the British comic had used a vulgar term for the female anatomy. The actual censored word, however, is a British slang term that holds a slightly different meaning.

Dench, however, was not the only celebrity that Gervais took aim at Sunday night. Along with targeting Leonardo DiCaprio with a reference to the actor’s interest in dating women under 25, Gervais also took jabs at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein, along with several others.

The humorous and sometimes cringe-worthy speech drew plenty of attention on social media, and Gervais on Monday also thanked viewers for their support.

Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank fuck it’s over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u1bKrnDWMt — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

However, not everyone was on-board with the monologue, which stirred up plenty of controversy and criticism on social media, including some who accused Gervais of being politically conservative or right wing after he said that celebrities are “in no position to lecture the public about anything.”

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world,” he said. “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”

Addressing the controversial statement on Twitter, Gervais asked, “how the f— can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”