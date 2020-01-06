Golden Globes 2020: Nicole Kidman Hits Red Carpet With Keith Urban Amid Australian Wildfires

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman was on the red carpet with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The couple have property in Australia, where wildfires have left millions of acres burned. Kidman and Urban said on Saturday they are donating $500,000 to local firefighters combating the fires.

Kidman is at the Golden Globes this year after she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her performance in Big Little Lies Season 2. She previously won Golden Globes for Big Little Lies Season 1 and the movies To Die For, Moulin Rouge! and The Hours.

On Saturday, Kidman shared a list of websites her fans can visit to donate to Australian fire and rescue services.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote on Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Just before posting that message, reports that Kidman was visibly upset at one of the pre-Globes parties surfaced. At the Gold Meet Golden pre-Golden Globes event, Kidman was “very tired and sad,” a witness told Us Weekly.

An insider told the outlet Kidman learned that her country home was threatened by the fires just as she landed in Los Angeles.

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” the source said. “She was crying walking in.”

“I’m so sorry,” she told reporters on the red carpet. “I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia.”

Although it was initially reported that Kidman’s home was destroyed, her rep told the magazine the home is “under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

The early season fires have reportedly burned 12.35 million acres of land already and the death toll is at least 23 people, reports NPR.

“This length of [fire] season is unprecedented,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Saturday. “The ferocity and the absence of dousing rains that would normally bring a season like this under control is nowhere in sight.”

Kidman and Urban are just a few of the celebrities hoping to raise awareness of the crisis in Australia. Pop star Pink also pledged $500,000 to help local firefighters.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images