Golden Globes 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow Stole the Red Carpet in Sheer, Ab-Baring Dress

Dozens of celebrities may have strutted the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday night in enviable fashion, but it was Gwyneth Paltrow‘s abs that ultimately stole the show and viewers’ attention on social media. The Oscar winner and Goop founder attended the awards ceremony in a sheer, caramel Fendi gown, according to PEOPLE, that perfectly showcased her impressive physique.

“Gwyneth Paltrow’s abs are making me feel bad about the chips I’m eating while watching the Golden Globes,” tweeted on person watching the awards show.

“Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a sheer tulle dress to show off her abs is such a … serve wow,” wrote another.

“I WOULD KILL A MAN TO HAVE GWYNETH PALTROW’S ABS,” commented a third fan of the sheer ensemble.

“[Gwyneth Paltrow] did you see her abs she looked gorgeous I’m going to buy everything goop tomorrow,” a fourth person added.

“I personally love this dress worn by [Gwyneth Paltrow],” wrote another. “Her incredible body and brave fashion sense needs to be applauded. Clearly not a popular opinion… but…”

Of course, achieving the stellar look was no easy feat, and Paltrow documented her day on social media for her followers. Prior to hitting the red carpet, The Politician actress got in a quick workout at Core Power Yoga, which was followed by a massage and a facelift. While she passed on some pre-show desserts, she didn’t totally skip out on food, and she attended lunch with her director-producer husband, Brad Falchuk, who was at her side at the Golden Globes.

After mingling with other A-listers and presenting one of the many awards handed out that night, Paltrow was all too eager to get home and get out of that sheer dress.

“The best part of the night is always getting home,” the actress captioned a post-show shot of herself in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:23pm PST

The feeling was relatable among other celebrities, many who took to the comments section.

“My fav part is ripping my shoes and bra off,” wrote supermodel Ashley Graham, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

“And seeing pictures of you!,” added actress Selma Blair. “Getting home. Cool gwyneth always.”

Both acting in and serving as an executive producer on the Netflix series The Politician, Paltrow was also attending the Golden Globes eyeing a prize, as the series had been nominated Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy. That honor ultimately went to Fleabag.