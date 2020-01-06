Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ Moment Amid Win for Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt brought up one of the biggest mysteries of modern cinema when he accepted his Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor Sunday night in a jab at his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Why didn’t Kate Winslet’s Rose let DiCaprio’s Jack on the door raft in Titanic even though the door had space for two? Well, if that was Pitt, he would have let DiCaprio survive.

“Still, I would have shared the raft.” Brad Pitt thanks his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech… and brings up that ‘Titanic’ joke https://t.co/D5vyLVJMas pic.twitter.com/yprfGoLq3E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

“Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, [DiCaprio’s] co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely,” Pitt began. “I know why. He’s an all-star and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”

“Still, I would have shared the raft,” Pitt added in, to which DiCaprio laughed.

This was not the first time the Titanic issue was brought up in the past year. While doing press for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt, DiCaprio and co-star Margot Robbie were asked about the controversy.

“Oh my gosh, I thought it,” Robbie told MTV. “I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl.”

“I have no comment,” DiCaprio chuckled.

“That is the biggest controversy in modern cinema,” Robbie then pointed out.

“Could you, could you have squeezed in there?” Pitt teased DiCaprio. “You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

Still, DiCaprio repeatedly said “no comment.”

At the very end of Titanic, Rose famously did not let Jack onto the door, even though it was likely big enough for both to fit on and survive. While DiCaprio appears to be having fun with the issue, director James Cameron has never been a fan of the debate.

“I’ve never really seen it as a debate, it’s just stupid,” Cameron told BBC Radio 1. “There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumb— arguments associated with it.”

Cameron went on to compare it to questioning the ending of Romeo & Juliet.

“I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes,” the director continued. “Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.

