Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Seated ‘Close to Each Other’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will both be in attendance at the Golden Globes Sunday night, and they’ll apparently be seated somewhere near one another. Pitt is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Aniston is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for her role in The Morning Show. This makes them two of the most high profile nominees of the night, and will get them prime seating, front and center, according to Hollywood Life.

However, the outlet’s sources claim there isn’t much to the fact that the they’ll be sitting near one another. They’re friends, and there’s no bad blood between the stars, who were married from 2000 to 2005.

“There’s no reason why there would be any sort of issue or Jen and Brad to be sitting near each other,” Hollywood Life’s first source said. “They are on great terms and totally support each other. Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for organizers to want to seat them near each other, and if that is what happens, they will be totally fine with it. They’re dear friends.”

“They are friends and will likely chat during a commercial or something,” a second source added. “They are not worrying about being in the same room or being seated near each other. It is really a non-issue. They are both looking forward to a fun night.”

Despite the hubbub about their past romance, the pair is really there to honor their work. Pitt has garnered rave reviews for his turn as a tough, witty stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s lastest film. As he explained to Esquire, the chance to reunite with Tarantino after Inglorious Basterds, work with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time and take on this slice of Hollywood’s legacy was too good to pass up.

“Certainly the period is great fun. QT is the last purveyor of cool. If you land in one of his films, you know you’re in great hands,” Pitt said. “Quentin gives you these speeches, the kind that you wished you had said on the drive home, that you think of a day later. I felt the script was an evolution of Quentin’s voice. I mean, we know Quentin Tarantino as an auteur sending film in a singular, original direction. But I found this an evolution — and an amalgamation of what we loved about his other eight films.”

He added, “And doing this with Leo was really cool and a rare opportunity. Then there was just the whole thing, where we all grew up with the lore of the lead actor and his stuntman. That relationship and craft. I mean, there are epic stories of these duos: Burt Reynolds had Hal Needham. Steve McQueen had Bud Ekins. Kurt Russell had his guy. Harrison Ford had his. These guys were partners for decades. And it’s something that is not the same in our generation, as the pieces became more movable.”

As for Aniston, she has also earned a ton of praise for her work on The Morning Show. She plays the role of a morning show anchor whose co-host to taken down in a “Me Too” scandal. It’s a female driven story that is making waves for its strides both in front of and behind the camera.

“I think it’s an incredible moment. Look, there are unsung voices, unsung talent that has yet to be discovered. Our eye is now on that prize,” Aniston recently told Variety. “You have to make people think it’s not a choice anymore. This is actually the new normal, as it should be. And I think it’s going to get better and better. Our show has six female producers. As a woman who has been in this business for 30 years, it’s been great and it’s been tough. And now here we are. We have the first show bought by Apple.”

Photo Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images