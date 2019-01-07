Christian Bale Blasts Mitch McConnell, Thanks Satan in Golden Globes Speech

Christian Bale had an unexpected muse for his Golden Globe-award winning performance as former United States Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice — Satan!

The tongue-in-cheek gratitude, as well as a dig at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, elicited big laughs when Bale whipped them out during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at Sunday’s awards.

After exprressing gratitude for wife Sibi Blazic and Vice co-stars Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, the British actor went on to thank the devil for his role in prepping for the character.

“Thank you to, uh, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” the Newsies actor said, getting big laughs from the crowd, which was filled with major stars like Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman.

He continued, thanking director Adam McKay for casting him as someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.”

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” he quipped.

The Church of Satan itself responded positively to the joke on Twitter, responding, “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

They then added, “Also, Bale’s Dark Knight era Batman is the best Batman ever.”

Bale’s Vice win marked his fourth Golden Globe nomination and second win, having previously taken home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for the 2011 movie The Fighter.

Vice, meanwhile, was nominated for six awards at the 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony, including Best Comedy or Musical, Best Director for McKay, Best Supporting Actress for Adams, who played wife Lynne Cheney, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, who played President George W. Bush.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images