‘Golden Girls’ Halloween Costumes Now on Sale

Golden Girls fans everywhere will be thrilled to learn that they can go as their favorite member of the beloved girl group for Halloween, thanks to Target, which has introduced Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) costumes just in time for the holiday.

Dorothy’s costume features her oft-worn scarf, wide-leg pants, a black and white blouse and white heels. Rose’s look is a dress in her staple periwinkle color. Sophia’s features a floral dress, and wannabe Blanches can sport a red jumpsuit paired with a blazer adorned with fall-colored leaves — perfect for her diva tendencies.

Although each costume comes complete with jewelry (and even glasses in Sophia’s case) and totals at just under $70, Halloweeners will have to buy the wigs separately. Each costume comes in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

The costumes are the perfect way to pay homage to the cast, of which White, 97, is the only surviving member. Arthur died in 2009 at the age of 85. Getty died in 2008 at 84 and McClanahan died in 2010 at 76.

If you and three of your best pals do decide to go as The Golden Girls for Halloween, you can prep by catching all seven seasons of the classic series on Hulu.

What’s more is that although The Golden Girls could never be the same without its original cast, a modern-day reboot of sorts is reportedly in the works with Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper. Lynch made a surprise announcement at the Creative Arts Emmy last month when she took home the top honor for her guest spot on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. When asked about projects that she has in the works, Lynch told Variety that there wasn’t a whole lot going on, aside from voice acting roles and her ongoing duties on Hollywood Game Night.

But almost as an aside, she said, “I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it, so that’s nice. I don’t even know if I can talk about it, but I’ll tell you it’s with Cyndi Lauper, so there.”

After hemming and hawing over whether it was OK to discuss the new venture, she decided to go for it. “We’re our age, which you know, I’m almost 60 and [Cyndi is] 65, and we’re looking for our next act without having husbands or children,” she said of the plot. “And there will be two other folks in it who haven’t been cast yet. So it’s kind of a Golden Girls for today.”

The streaming service has yet to confirm the series, but Golden Girls fans can hope while they dress up as their favorite member of the fantastic four this Halloween.

