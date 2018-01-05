‘GMA’ Host Lara Spencer Announces Engagement to Millionaire Boyfriend

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer is engaged!

The 48-year-old Spencer dated tech entrepreneur Rick McVey for two years before he popped the question. Spencer’s publicist confirmed the good news to PEOPLE on Friday.

Spencer and McVey met through a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Since then, McVey has occasionally appeared on Spencer’s Instagram page. In July, they went to Paris together. It wasn’t until January 2017 that Us Weekly identified Spencer’s “mystery man” as McVey after they were seen on a date in New York City.

However, the two have tried to keep their relationship private.

The 57-year-old McVey is the founder and CEO of MarketAxess, which “is the leader in electronic trading of global credit products,” according to its website. He created the company in April 2000. According to Salary.com, McVey makes $5.8 million in total compensation.

This will be Spencer’s second marriage. She was previously married to real estate broker and former CNN journalist David Haffenreffer for 15 years. The two amicably split in June 2015. They share two teenage children, Katharine and Duff.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple said in a statement in 2015. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

McVey also has three adult children from a previous marriage.

Spencer joined GMA, which starts at 7 a.m. ET on ABC, in 1999. She also hosts HGTV’s Flea Market Flip.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Lara Spencer