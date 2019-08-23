‘GMA’ Anchor Lara Spencer Mocks Prince George, Slammed as ‘Bully’ by Social Media

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer apologized for her comments about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George. She was accused of being a “bully” for her remarks about the future King of England’s school curriculum, laughing as she said the 6-year-old will be learning ballet during Thursday’s “Pop News” segment.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” Spencer wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of mountains. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

On Thursday, Spencer was met with instant backlash from the ballet community and many others on social media.

“The future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” Spencer said Thursday through laughter, reports Us Weekly. “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean, he might! He might end up … Between the religious studies and the computer programming, I just want to go back to the Play-Doh!”

Hours later, Spencer was slammed for her comments. So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Travis Wall even shared a passionate video, calling her a “bully.”

“Lara, the next time you want to laugh at a child for taking a dance class or laugh at them at all, look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself if you want to be a bully today,” Wall said on Instagram.

“I have a message for you. Wake up. It’s 2019,” Wall added in the caption. “Get with the program. Please share and repost this so a boy who needs to see this feels supported if he dances or wants to!”

Wall was not Spencer’s only critic. In fact, many of her Instagram followers slammed her Friday apology as “lazy” and accusing her of not being sorry.

“This is such a lazy apology. Comments like yours perpetuate the toxic masculinity that destroys lives and enables violence. You’re missing the bigger picture,” one person wrote.

“No mama….. you’re not sorry that you said what you said, you’re sorry that you got a whole lot of trouble for it,” another added.

“Apologize on air please and also to the boy you made fun of. And go take a ballet class and put THAT on television,” another replied.

“My 8 year old autistic son just started dance therapy. You going to make fun of that?” one mother asked Spencer.

Prince George will start his second year of school at Thomas’s Battersea on Sept. 5, PEOPLE reports. His curriculum includes core subjects, plus classes in religious studies, computing, music, drama, physical education, ballet, French and art/design technology.

