We Have An Answer To That Burning Question About ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life’

Gilmore Girls enjoyed the revival of a lifetime last year, when Netflix treated fans to a continuation of the series in the form of A Year In The Life.

The show brought back the nostalgia of the original, and many of the classic characters along with it. However, in true Gilmore Girls fashion, the series also produced even more head-scratching questions. Chief among them - Who's the father of Rory's baby?

This was the biggest question every fan had after finishing the series, and it looks like the actors don't have a solid answer either.

Milo Ventimiglia, who portrayed Jess on Gilmore Girls, recently spoke to EW about the identity of the baby's father. Jess is one of the most likely candidates to be the father but he doubted that it was actually him.

"Jess absolutely loved Rory still --- absolutely did. But it was also like the moment was passed. Or was it not? I don't know. ... I didn't write the show, so I don't really know.' I just know that [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] wanted me to look lovingly in the direction of Rory, played by the great Alexis Bledel, and I did. And fans are like, 'Oh my God, is it your baby?' I'm like, 'I don't know. It could be --- I don't think it is --- but it could be.'"

With the final line of the series setting up the pregnancy, it's likely that the cast members didn't know about the reveal. If another revival series ever comes about, the stage is already set, and only creator Amy Sherman-Palladino knows the truth.

