'Ghosts' Fans Can Rejoice in the Holidays With Fun, Festive Treat

Ghosts fans are getting a fun treat ahead of the holiday season! Just in time for Christmas, Ghosts is getting a Season 1 home video release, which will be available in-stores and through digital retailers on Nov. 29. The home entertainment release from Lionsgate will be available in two formats: Blu-ray™ +Digital and DVD, per an official announcement from the studio. The big news was first announced ahead of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28.

This Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, CBS-produced comedy is adapted and developed from a UK series and features a brilliant ensemble cast of fresh faces and quick-witted writing. The smash hit comedy that CBS calls "the number-one most-watched comedy this season," will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for Blu-ray + Digital, and $29.98 for DVD. As of this time, the press release from Lionsgate does not mention any special features, such as commentary, blooper reels or deleted scenes will be available on the two discs.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.

The Ghosts cast and showrunners turned up for San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans got quite a lot of surprises. Among them was a revelation about some "new ghosts" being set to appear on the CBS sitcom for its forthcoming second season. According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

Ambudkar went on to promise that audiences will "learn a lot more about [the Woodstone] ghosts and their histories" and interpersonal relationships. "Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," he said, further sharing that Sasappis (Zaragoza) will have a "special" moment in the new season and that Hetty (Wisocky) "has her own awakening as a woman." Wisocky then chimed in and spoke about co-star Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta: "Danielle has a wonderful flashback that we've all been waiting for."