'Ghosts' on CBS: Here's How You Can Hang out With the Cast Ahead of Season 2

The Summer of Ghosts campaign honoring the smash hit sitcom Ghosts might be drawing to a close as the anticipated sophomore season debuts this fall, but there's still a bit more fun to be had ahead of the Sept. 29 premiere on CBS. CharityBuzz announced on Wednesday that the cast of Ghosts — including Sheila Carrasco, Rose McIver, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long — will be taking part in an online auction benefiting the IAMA Theatre Company, the theatre Carrasco is an active member in.

With 100% of the money raised going to the development of plays at the California-based non-profit organization, the IAMA Theatre Company will auction off a virtual happy hour with the Ghosts cast to talk about the series, their lives, and much more. Bidding is now open, expires on Sept. 1, and is valid for two people for a private meet-and-greet conducted via Zoom. In a brief note from the IAMA, the theatre company states in its promotion of developing new works that challenge and entertain audiences, it also hopes to produce "vibrant, voyeuristic theater" that encourages an "honest dialogue while sustaining the future value of theatre within our diverse Los Angeles community."

Our charity buzz auction is now LIVE!! From now until Aug 31, you can bid to win a virtual happy hour with the stars of #ghostsCBS !! All proceeds benefit my theatre company @IAMATheatre in Los Angeles! https://t.co/q8UcZuRRaZ pic.twitter.com/YyTuxjFQGv — SheilaCarrasco (@sheilatabasco) August 17, 2022

The IAMA Theatre Company, which also fosters an inclusive community, is known for pushing boundaries and taking risks with its works. As one of the most authentic theatres in Los Angeles, its company of artists is committed to actively cultivating new voices and producing refreshing works that align most creatively with Carrasco's styling. The actress, comedy writer, and CBS Diversity Showcase alum produced her virtual one-woman show Anyone But Me for the IAMA Theatre Company in 2021, which she wrote and starred in. With characters inspired by a few people she knows and elements of herself integrated into the kaleidoscope that is the female identity, Carrasco told Broadway World it's all about the "certain personas" we create to get by, and survive, or even impress someone. The fiercely funny, nuanced play produced by the theatre company was one Carrasco was incredibly proud of, hoping the audience finds "their experience evolves and they find connection and emotional resonance with its themes."

With the arts being an integral component of our social, civic, and economic wellbeing and vitality, supporting the arts through funding and donations is an imperative aspect of our societal development, and one many recognize and continue to uphold whether in the industry or not — and particularly so, as many theatres across the country and world, leading with Broadway, were forced to shut down and suffered greatly during the pandemic. The cast of Ghosts is not the only set of stars helping support the IAMA to produce and develop new plays and musicals. Bidders can also spend time with comedian Seth Rogen, Girls5Eva's Sara Bareilles, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Grey's Anatomy stars Kevin McKidd and Jason George, just to name a few. To learn more about the live lots, including how you can bid on the cast of Ghosts, head to the official website.

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.