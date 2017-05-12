Ghostbusters Creators Give Present To Stranger Things Cast

Who you gonna call when your hit series wraps its second season? Well, in the case of the Stranger Things cast, it was the Ghostbusters who called on them.

Filming on the second season of the Netflix original series wrapped this week, and the young cast members were given a nice surprise in honor of the accomplishment. Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman – the star and director of Ghostbusters – dropped them each a nice congratulations gift.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Finn Wolfhard – who stars as Mike on the show – posted a picture of the gift on his Instagram account. He noted that, upon returning to his trailer at the end of filming, the present was waiting for him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t share any details about what was in the neatly-wrapped present. However, the signed note from the creators – which you can read below – is the highlight of the whole package.

Came back to the trailer tonight to find this amazing surprise from two of the greatest Canadians ever. Thank you, @dan_ackroyd and @ivanreitman!! #staypuft4life A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on May 10, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

To get recognized by two sci-fi legends is already rewarding enough, but it’s even better when you consider the special bond the two properties share.

Ghostbusters was a staple of the 1980s, when Stranger Things takes place. In the first photos from season 2, the young characters were seen dressing up as the classic team for Halloween.

The second season of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix later this year, on Halloween.

More: Big Ideas For Stranger Things Season 3 Already In The Works

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

[H/T CinemaBlend, Photo Credit: Netflix]