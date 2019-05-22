George R.R. Martin Breaks Silence on Controversial ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

George R.R. Martin has broken his silence on the highly controversial Game of Thrones series finale.

Taking to his personal blog, Martin opened up about the end of the show and thanked everyone who made it a reality, including, “David Benioff, Dan Weiss, Bryan Cogman (the third head of the dragon, as I said in the recent Vanity Fair piece about him), and of course the great team at HBO, headed by Richard Plepler.”

He then went on to defend the show by saying, “Any other network, and Game of Thrones would not have been what it became. Most other networks, this series never gets made at all.”

Martin then explained that his novel series will certainly differ from the show’s ending.

“The Winds of Winter is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A Dream of Spring. How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season,” he added. “I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

Martin adds that this is the “butterfly effect,” adding for those unaware of the connection, it is something he has been detailing since season one.

“There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books,” he continued. “So if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…”

“Book or show, which will be the ‘real’ ending? It’s a silly question…How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet,” Martin then stated.

As fans of the novel series are aware, there is currently no word on when the next book will be available.