'George and Tammy' Trailer Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain Arrives

The first trailer for Showtime's George and Tammy has arrived. The show stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as famed country music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette, who were married from 1969 until 1975. The profoundly passionate relationship was notoriously tumultuous, as the new teaser brilliantly captures. Check out the full trailer below.

George and Tammy is set to premiere on Dec. 4 and will air simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network. The six-episode limited series is directed by John Hillcoat, whose film resume includes The Proposition, The Road, Lawless, and Triple 9. In addition to Shannon and Chastain, actor Steve Zahn also stars in the series, portraying late songwriter George Richey, whom Wynette married after divorcing Jones.

Other George and Tammy cast members include Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, Hendrix Yancey, and Walton Goggins. The series is based on The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, a 2011 memoir written by Tamala Georgette, the former couple's only child together. The book recounts her childhood experience as country music royalty. While Jones and Wynette's marriage was quite turbulent, it is known to have inspired a number of popular songs, such as "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring."

Back in 2013, Georgette sat down with Kentucky Country Music and spoke about her life, including what she thinks is the biggest misconception that fans have had about her family over the years. "I think automatically when people hear my parents' names and they think about us, they think we're very spoiled and we're very over-privileged; that we are spoon-fed, so to speak, people, that we would be stuck up," Georgette said. "I think there are a lot of stereotypes that are put on, especially of children. They expect their children to have been really spoiled. Mom did not raise us that way."

Georgette continued, "I'm not going to say or tell a lie. We had nice things. We lived in a nice home. But at the same time, mom had very strict rules at home. We had very old-fashioned and strict rules to an extent that we all had chores to do to earn our allowance. If we didn't make good grades and make our beds, or do this or that, we didn't get our $5 a week or whatever it was to have spending money for extra things that we had to earn. I've had a job since I was fourteen."