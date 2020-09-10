Jessica Chastain to Star in Limited Series Chronicling Relationship Between Tammy Wynette and George Jones

A limited series chronicling the relationship between Tammy Wynette and George Jones is headed to the small screen, first landing at Spectrum before going on to a second run on ViacomCBS’ forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network. Variety reports that the series is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones, and will star Jessica Chastain as Wynette.

Titled George & Tammy, the series was written by Abe Sylvia, who will executive produces along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff. The show will have a nine-month exclusive run for spectrum subscribers before moving to the other platforms. ViacomCBS' new streaming service will launch in 2021.

"I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter," Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a statement. "We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honor to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers."

Wynette was a singer/songwriter who became one of country music's most famous female voices in the late '60s and '70s, helping to forge a place for women in the genre along with peers including Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Wynette achieved 20 No. 1 songs during her career, and her song "Stand By Your Man" is one of the all-time best-selling singles by a female country artist.

Jones is also considered a country music legend known for his distinctive voice and rich storytelling, turning out over 150 hit songs during his career as a solo artist and with others. Wynette and Jones married in 1969 and welcomed Georgette in 1970. They were also musical partners and recorded a number of duets including "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring." The two divorced in 1975 but continued to record music and perform together for years.