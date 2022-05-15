'General Hospital' Celebrates Milestone Episode

✖

One of ABC's longest-running soap operas, General Hospital, achieved a new milestone this week with its 15,000th episode. The achievement also makes it TV's oldest scripted drama currently in production. The General Hospital cast and crew celebrated the landmark accomplishment with a cake-cutting ceremony on the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on May 12.

Many stars from the series were in attendance, including Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, Jon Lindstrom, Rebecca Herbst, and executive producer Frank Valentini. The General Hospital Instagram account shared a photo from the momentous occasion. "The entire cast and crew were thrilled to celebrate the filming of our 15,000th episode today," read the post, "and we wanted to share a little of that excitement with you!

"[The episode] won't air until June, but who doesn't love an excuse to eat some cake?" the post continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your continued support." Cast member Cameron Mathison, who is currently away filming the GAC Family network's The Christmas Farm in Canada, commented on the post, "Miss you guys."

(Photo: Liliane Lathan via Getty Images)

Kathleen Gati replied to the castmate that she "was in your room today. Stole an orange and left you a cookie!" Fellow cast member Jophielle Love exclaimed, "What an amazing day on set today to be with the entire cast — or almost… — to celebrate the 15,000th episode! "I have done about 70 of these," she added, "and it feels like so many to me! Congratulations! I feel so lucky to be part of this amazing family."

According to ABC, "the town of Port Charles will unite when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Francis)" in the special broadcast. In addition, TV Insider reported that One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly was cast on General Hospital as a mysterious new character. His debut is scheduled to air in May ahead of the 15,000th episode. CBS will broadcast General Hospital for the 16th time since it debuted on the air in 1963.

General Hospital launched 59 years ago and will celebrate its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. The daytime drama has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series 14 times. The show received 17 nominations for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place June 24 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In the past, actors such as John Stamos, Demi Moore, Rick Springfield, and even Elizabeth Taylor have appeared in the daytime soap opera. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and also streams on Hulu.