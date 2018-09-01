‘General Hospital’ Actress Susan Brown Dead at 86

General Hospital actress Susan Brown has died, according to multiple parties tied to the series. She was 86.

Brown, who played Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on the sop opera, reportedly died on Friday, with executive producer Frank Valentini breaking the news on Twitter.

“It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today,” Valentini wrote. “My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Former General Hospital writer Tom Citrano also confirmed the news, writing, “Sad to share one of my best friends and no doubt the kindest person I’ve ever met, Susan Brown (Gail Baldwin, GH) passed this morning. She was a journeyman actor and perhaps more importantly, a life force of goodness. Rest In Peace, Susan.”

Several General Hospital actors have also chimed in to share their condolences.

Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin on the series, shared a throwback photo of he and Brown with a heartfelt caption.

“Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today,” Shriner wrote. “She played Gail Baldwin (on) General Hospital, my mother. R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs. … She was funny as was Peter what a lucky ride I had with my TV Parents !”

Jackie Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on the ABC soap opera, replied to Shriner’s memorial with fond memories of her own.

“Kin, I am so sorry for your loss,” Zeman replied. “I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our General Hospital lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless.”

No other information on Brown’s passing is available at this time.

Photo Credit: WireImage / Jean-Paul Aussenard