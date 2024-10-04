Gene Simmons to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars is hot. The star-studded lineup – which includes The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, and NBA legend Dwight Howard – reignited viewer interest in the reality dance competition series. And now, Gene Simmons is set to make an appearance.

Simmons will appear as the pros perform an opening dance, choreographed by pro Pasha Pashkov, to "Rock and Roll All Nite" by Simmons' band KISS in the forthcoming episode. Guitarist Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake will also perform for the number.

The rock legend will be a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on "Hair Metal" night, PEOPLE exclusively reports. The Oct. 8 episode will see the 11 pairs perform ballroom routines to iconic rock 'n' roll anthems.

Per PEOPLE, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy, Howard and Daniella Karagach, Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, and Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber will perform the Paso Doble. Performing the Jive will be Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater will perform the Cha Cha. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are the sole couple going for a Foxtrot. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango.

Due to the vice presidential debate, the show will air an episode they taped this week on Monday, Oct. 7. Live viewer votes from the week's two nights of competition will be combined with the judges' scores from both nights to figure out who is in jeopardy of going home.

Week 2 saw Tori Spelling and Delvey going home in a double elimination. Delvey shocked DWTS fans and judges during her elimination when host Hough asked her what she learned from the experience, and she replied, "Nothing."