‘Games of Thrones’ Alum Finn Jones Predicts How Series Will End

The final season of Game of Thrones is coming up fast, and former star Finn Jones thinks he has an idea of how it will all wrap up.

Game of Thrones is probably the biggest high fantasy epic ever to be attempted on TV. With the eighth and final season looking to air some time next year, there is little hope that all of the sprawling plot threads will be satisfied. On Friday, former star Finn Jones laid out his general fan theory during an interview with PEOPLE.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead!

Jones played Ser Loras Tyrell on the HBO original series for several years before his tragic death at the Sept of Baelor. This week, he was on camera with PEOPLE to discuss the upcoming second season of Iron Fist, where he plays the Marvel hero. However, he and co-star Jessica Henwick spared a few seconds to discuss Jones’ intricate GoT fan theories.

As the conversation turned to Game of Thrones, Jones assured the interviewers that he has no inside knowledge. He said that he “doesn’t like to be spoiled,” but he has “his theories.” When an interviewer pressed for more, Henwick seemed exasperated.

“Oh, it’s the longest one, don’t do it!” she said. “It’s very detailed.”

However, it was too late, and Jones launched into his vision for the future of Westeros.

“I basically don’t think there will be a throne anymore,” he said. “I don’t think there will be a centralized seat of power. I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule.”

Even Jones had to admit that his ideas might be a little to optimistic for George R.R.’s Martin’s bleak world.

“I think that might be a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones,” he admitted. “I think what will happen eventually is just, everyone will die.”

Jones’ prediction is a popular one, and it makes a lot of sense. The most prevalent feature of the series is the shocking deaths of many seemingly indispensable characters.

His idea about the fragmenting of the Seven Kingdoms is also a very plausible step for the story to take. Already, the season 7 finale leaves Cersei Lannister as queen only in name. The country is already divided, with a huge portion of it standing behind Jon Snow as the King in the North, and many great houses supporting Daenerys Targaryen. In reality, the Seven Kingdoms have not been united under one rule since season 1.



Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to air sometime in mid-2019.