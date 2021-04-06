'Game of Thrones' Fans Still Demanding Season 8 Re-Do Amid 'Iron Anniversary' Celebration
On Monday, HBO announced "The Iron Anniversary" — a month-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of Game of Thrones. The fantasy series premiered on April 17, 2011, and was the preoccupation of all TV fans everywhere for nearly a decade. However, many fans now remember it only for its widely hated ending.
Game of Thrones Season 8 is widely considered the worst ending to a TV series of all time — not least of all because the first few seasons were so beloved. The blame typically falls on the duo of writers and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who made the decision to end the show early and cut the last two seasons short. However, some fans also blame HBO itself for accomodating those writers instead of replacing them. Either way, the ending was so different in quality from the earlier seasons that it completely distracts from any memories of the show as a whole.
Game of Thrones is based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin — a colossal work with one of the most detailed fictional worlds ever laid out in high fantasy. However, Martin developed writer's block as the show gained popularity, forcing the series to forge ahead with an ending that had no source material. While each of Martin's books has gotten longer and more complex, the showrunners chose instead to shorten their seasons and end it early.
Even with nearly two years between now and the ending, fans are still bitter, and the ending still consumes any thoughts they have of the show. "The Iron Anniversary" will include marathons — or "MaraThrones" — as well as cast engagement, product cross-overs and fan giveaways. In spite of all this, many of the comments were preoccupied with the ending of the series itself.
Some fans are still calling on HBO to remake Game of Thrones Season 8 — or even Seasons 5, 6, 7 and 8. Their case seemed stronger than ever this week after the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. So far, HBO has said that it is unlikely to take on such a project, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking. Scroll down for a look at the responses to "The Iron Anniversary" from bitter Game of Thrones fans online.
release the alternate ending, all of the fans deserve it— Martino Puccio (@MartinoPuccio) April 5, 2021
Fans say that they "deserve" a different ending, whether it's already been filmed or needs to be re-shot. Knowing that HBO intends to lean heavily on the franchise in the years to come, they believe a re-make is worth doing.
I’ll binge right yo up to episode 3 of season 8. https://t.co/k11wlDvwXK— Andrew Blackz (@Mokie52390) April 3, 2021
Many fans joked that they would gladly watch the "MaraThrone" right up until the last few episodes, where most felt that the show went wrong.
I used to love this show until I saw the last season was a major let down after full 2 years of making fans wait for the last season and it was rubbish it got such a low rating it's put me off watching it again from the beginning— Rafaqat Shah (@bbe712584e2d478) April 5, 2021
If only Season 8 didn’t DESTROY the hype https://t.co/cOeBIW8Rpa— JediHearts (@Jedi_Hearts) April 5, 2021
Others said that Game of Thrones is hard to re-watch at all knowing how disappointing the ending came out. Even the parts of the show that are well-made are hard to enjoy for some.
Don’t ever mention this show again unless it’s a redirected last season https://t.co/jR1QpYSc12— m (@MTTXW) April 5, 2021
Fans announced that a re-make of the last season was the only announcement they wanted to hear from HBO about Game of Thrones. Anything else was no good to them.
Already Completed in Feb but sure in future whenever get time I'll watch it again.— @RockyYS (@RockyYS2) April 5, 2021
Waiting for #HouseOfTheDragon
Of course, some fans managed to maintain some excitement for Game of Thrones, if nothing else in anticipation of the upcoming prequel. The showrunners of the original series will not be involved in the new show, so many are keeping hope alive.
Not ignoring the masterpiece it used to be, but acknowledging the fact they basically ruined all previous work with that shitty final season. Not on HBO though, both showrunners claimed GoT was a really expensive film school for them.— ZS (@zsbudapest) April 5, 2021
Season 8 is the best season I've seen in my life— Tadu (@tadusmash) April 5, 2021
Meanwhile, a few fans actually defended Season 8 and said that the complaints about it were overblown. Others argued that the first five or six seasons were still masterpieces, even if Season 8 was disappointing.
Series finale? pic.twitter.com/c2drtxibSN— Keldor Gaunt (@KeldorGaunt) April 5, 2021
Finally, if nothing else the "Iron Anniversary" event gave many fans a chance to apply their Game of Thrones feelings to new meme formats, including photos of the blocked Suez Canal just last week. If nothing else, this might be the fandom's favorite use of the big event.