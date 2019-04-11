‘Game of Thrones’: What the Cast Is up to After the HBO Series Finale

The end of Game of Thrones is near but the stars of the cultural phenomenon have a promising career ahead,

The HBO series made many of its main cast members big stars, with plenty of A-list level opportunities waiting for them after the series finale airs later this year.

So what’s next for the big stars of Game of Thrones? Take a look at where the actors will be seen next after they say goodbye to their beloved Westeros characters.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke is saying goodbye to the role of Mother of Dragons, and hoping to become the Mother of Blockbuster Movies.

The actress already completed filming for Above Suspicion, a new film about the first murder conviction of and FBI agent. She will also share the screen with Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding in a new holiday-themed romantic comedy, titled Last Christmas. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Kit Harington

Kit and his wife Rose Leslie might have joked about going broke after the show during his recent SNL stint, but the actor immediately jumped to the stage after wrapping filming on the show.

Harington starred in a production of True West after filming for GOT ended, and also voiced a character in 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The actor might be planning a short break to find another passion project at the moment, but Leslie’s starring role on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight should keep them afloat for now.

Sophie Turner

Along with her upcoming nuptials to Joe Jonas, Turner has many film premiered in her future.

The actress is set to headline the long-anticipated Dark Phoenix premiering in June 2019. She also worked on films such as Broken Soldier and Heavy, coming out soon.

Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister is heading to the big screen after her tenure on the HBO series.

She is set for a role in the upcoming film, The Flood, which will mark a Game of Thrones reunion co-star Iain Glen. The actress is also expected to have roles on Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.

Maisie Williams

Arya Stark is also headed to an X-Men-inspired film, with the release of The New Mutants, though the film’s release has been delayed several times.

Williams is also attached to the upcoming film, The Owners.

Peter Dinklage

After fans bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, they will get to hear Dinklage’s voice acting skills in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and on The Croods 2.

The actor is also set to star in the upcoming live-action films The Thicket and The Dwarf coming to theaters soon.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jamie Lannister losing a hand did wonders for Coster-Waldau’s movie filming schedule.

The actor is set to appear in quite a few films headed to theaters, including Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.