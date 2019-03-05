‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer Answers Season 7 Cliffhanger

The trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 dropped on Tuesday, revealing the fate of one beloved character.

HBO released a two-minute-long trailer for Game of Thrones’ final season this week, giving fans a long look at what is to come. It focused on breathtaking action shots, giving few hints about the twists in the plot going forward. However, It did show a few characters that fans have been worried about since the Season 7 finale, apparently alive and well.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Right at the 30 second mark of the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Lord Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) and Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton) walking down a dark stone hallway. The three are shown from far off and are covered in shadow, lit only by Dondarrion’s flaming sword.

Tormund and Dondarrion were both in Season 7’s epic final scene, when an ice dragon swooped down and destroyed a huge section of The Wall with blue fire. They were shown diving out of the way of the destruction, but it was unclear whether they lived or not. Fans have been hoping to see them alive in Season 8 ever since.

Additionally, Tormund and Dondarrion were stationed at Eastwatch by The Sea, the coastal castle controlled by the Night’s Watch. Dolorous Edd was in charge of Castle Black, closer inland. This means that the two likely fled when their castle was destroyed to rejoin the rest of the Night’s Watch.

Fans were overjoyed to see the characters alive in the trailer, even for a second. Tormund, especially, is a fan favorite, with his crass one-liners and abiding love for Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie.)

“TORMUND DADDY LIVES,” wrote Entertainment Tonight producer Ash Crossan.

“And Tormund lives! YASSS!!!” a fan added.

“TORMUND IS ALIVE Y’ALL, THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” wrote a third person.

TORMUND IS ALIVE YALL, THIS IS NOT A DRILL #GoTS8 — nessie ♡ | arsd 📌 (@kweenessie) March 5, 2019



Of course, many fans are still worried for Tormund and their other favorite characters as they head into a battle against the Army of the Dead. It is still possible that Tormund and Dondarrion will run into trouble. They could even have been shown in a flashback rather than a current scene.

Fans also pointed out that Tormund was left out of the Entertainment Weekly‘s promo photos for Game of Thrones in the latest issue. That struck some as a bad sign, even if he is shown in the trailer. It could be that the affable wildling lives, but plays a minimal role in the upcoming season.

The trailer had plenty of other sights to celebrate. It showed copious footage of the surviving dragons, Vicerys and Drogon, flying through the snowy countryside near Winterfell. Many characters had their first contact with the magical beasts, including Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams.)

While the trailer showed fans plenty to hold them over for the next month, Season 8 promises to be full of surprises. Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.