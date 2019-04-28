‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Says How Cersei Might Die in Season 8

Cersei Lannister was absent from last week’s Game of Thrones episode and will likely be sitting out this weekend’s Battle of Winterfell, but that does not mean she is ever far from fan’s thoughts. Lena Headey‘s evil Queen sits on the Iron Throne, and fans are frequently debating how she will die.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones

Videos by PopCulture.com

One Reddit user thinks her death might be linked to the infamous Red Wedding. The Reddit user, who found the theory on YouTube, wrote that the heads of the Houses who planned the Red Wedding have already died in the same fashion as members of the Stark family did during that shocking event.

Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) was stabbed in the chest, just like Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was. Walder Frey (David Bradley) was killed in the same way Catelynn Stark (Michelle Fairley) was, with his throat cut. Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin) was stabbed in the stomach while pregnant.

Since Bolton represents House Bolton, and Frey led House Frey, that leaves the leader of House Lannister to be killed in the same way Talisa was. So, Cersei could be stabbed in the stomach while pregnant, according to this theory.

“I actually believe this theory and it is very GoT like,” the Reddit user wrote. “Euron, being the younger brother, is my best guess. Not Jaime because I doubt he would kill a pregnant woman, neither Arya, but Euron wouldn’t have any problem with that.”

Some fans in the thread disagreed that Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) would kill Cersei, suggesting her brother Jamie (Nikolaj Costar-Waldau) should be the one to do the deed.

“It doesn’t make any sense for anyone but Jaime to kill her. Tyrion would be the only other choice, but he’s out because she thinks he’s the one that will, so it can’t be him,” one fan wrote.

“Jaime makes the most sense, but Arya and Tyrion should have a shot if Jaime doesn’t,” another fan theorized. “Tyrion has obvious grievances but doesn’t need to be a two-time [kingslayer]. Cersei ruined Arya’s young life, though they never saw each other after 1.02. Yet Arya wants to kill her for her injustice to Lady and Ned. And we all know Cersei has committed lots of injustices since. Still, it would be most poetic and poignant for Jaime to do it.”

However, as ScreenRant points out, there is also the Cersei death prophecy, laid out in George R.R. Martin’s A Feast For Crows. In that book, Cersei recalled being told by a witch that she will be killed at by the valonqar, High Valyrian for “little brother.” While Game of Thrones did not include that part of the prophecy in the Season 5 episode “The Wars to Come,” last week’s episode seemed to hint that the prophecy could still come true.

“At least Cersei won’t get to murder me,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) told Jamie. “I’m sure I’ll feel some satisfaction denying her that pleasure, while I’m being ripped apart by dead men. Maybe after I’m dead, I’ll march down to King’s Landing and rip her apart.”

That might not be what literally happens, but Tyrion still has a chance to kill Cersei.

Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on HBO.

Photo credit: HBO