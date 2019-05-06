‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Honors Her Character Missandei With One Word

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted a single word to honor her character Missandei after Sunday’s episode aired, but it was an important one.

Right after the episode ended, the Furious 7 actress tweeted Missandei’s last word, “Dracarys.” The tweet was liked more than 127,000 times and retweeted over 50,000 times.

Fans also replied to the tweet with about as many crying emojis and GIFs as they could.

“THAT SCENE BROKE ME IN A MILLION PIECES!” one person tweeted.

“Dracarys” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

“HEARTBROKEN!!!!! But her last word(s) was badass!!” another wrote.

“I already miss you,” another added.

In this week’s episode, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) tried to make a move on King’s Landing after the success at the Battle of Winterfell, but Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) was ready. During the disastrous battle, Daenerys lost one of her dragons and her friend Missandei. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) tried to bargain for Missandei’s life, but it was an ill-fated effort.

Cersei had The Mountain kill Missandei, which sent Daenerys into a visible rage as she walked away from the King’s Landing gates.

Before The Mountain decapitated Missandei, she said “Dracarys,” High Valyrian for Dragonfire. The word made an appearance in the Season 7 episode “The Spoils of War,” when Daenerys used it to order her dragons to attack Jamie’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) army.

Missandei made her debut on Game of Thrones in Season 3, and rose from a slave to Daenerys’ handmaiden and trusted advisor. She also had a relationship with the Unsullied commander Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), who was forced to watch as Missandei was killed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published after the episode aired, Emmanuel said she thought her death scene was “fantastic,” even though she still had some reservations.

“I’ve said in so many interviews that I don’t mind if I die I’m just happy to be here and be a part of the show,” Emmanuel said. “But I just wanted it to be really cool and a moment that people remember and I feel like they really give me that moment and I’m excited to shoot it. It’s going to be really emotional and she’s so brave in it and shows her strength and fearlessness even though she doesn’t wield a sword.”

Emmanuel said she was happy to see Missandei still believe in her queen until the moment she died.

“She said she was willing to lay down her life but we hoped she wouldn’t have to. You can watch the end of a show and think the character is living on to do whatever,” Emmanuel explained. “But there’s a real sadness to the fact that the character won’t. It seems likely to push Daenerys to a scary level.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. There are only two more episodes left of the series. The teaser for the next episode hints at an even bigger battle at King’s Landing for the series’ penultimate episode.

