‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Admits Wife Rose Leslie Didn’t Talk to Him After She Learned How Series Ends

The ending of Game of Thrones‘ final season brought some tension to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie‘s marriage.

The actor — who plays the role of Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama — revealed in a Friday interview with KISS Breakfast’s Tom Green and Daisy Maskell that Leslie didn’t speak to him for three days after he spoiled how his character’s storyline wraps up.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” he said. “And she’d asked!”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after meeting onset and playing love interests in the series. Her character Ygritte died back in Season 4. And while Harington opened up about the fallout from spoiling the series, he wouldn’t share details on the drama series’ highly-anticipated ending.

He did, however, refer to the final season of Game of Thrones as “groundbreaking,” as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

“I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not. I don’t think it’s about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it,” he said during the interview. “It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. Yeah, I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”

The actor also clarified rumors that the cast plans to celebrate the final season at the Glastonbury Festival in June, saying as far as he knows that is not happening.

“[Maisie Williams] just made that up!” he said. “Well, maybe I haven’t been invited, maybe everyone’s going to Glastonbury but me, this is the first I’ve heard of it. No, I’ll be calling her after this and saying, ‘What’s that about then, Glastonbury wrap party? Yeah, where’s my invite!’”

Co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the series, also recently admitted she couldn’t keep spoilers to herself.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you,’” she recalled recently of telling some of her close friends who couldn’t wait until the premiere. “But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

Williams herself teased the final season in an interview with Sky News, claiming not all fans will be happy with how the show ends.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends],” she said. “I don’t think anyone wants it to end, but I’m really proud of this final season.”

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14 on HBO.