‘Game of Thrones’: [SPOILER] Finally Dies in Season 7 Finale

The latest Game of Thrones sealed a shocking fate that many fans wanted to see dead ever since the first season aired on HBO.

Spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ever since Arya Stark returned to Winterfell and was reunited with her siblings, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish began employing his deft skills of manipulation in an attempt to drive a wedge between Sansa and the young assassin.

Unfortunately for him, his plan didn’t work out like he hoped. Fortunately for fans of the show, Littlefinger received the justice he’s deserved since the show began.

The scene began in the Great Hall of Winterfell where all of the Northern Lords and other allies have gathered. Sansa sat at the front and called Arya in, and just when it seemed like Sansa turned her back on her little sister, the Lady of Winterfell called out Littlefinger for all of his treacheries committed over the seasons — including the betrayal and death of Ned Stark.

Bran’s nearby, hinting that he told his sister everything he saw through the use of his all-seeing raven powers.

Littlefinger attempted to plead, lie and manipulate his way out of a punishment. But it was no use.

Arya approached him and slit his throat, delivering a swift end to Petyr Baelish that was a long time coming.

The former Master of Coin to the Seven Kingdoms, Littlefinger has been a consistent source of anguish for many in the Stark family. He pined after the matriarch Catelyn Stark and resented Ned over it.

He gave Sansa to the Boltons where she suffered horrific assaults at Ramsey’s sadistic hands and even killed their aunt Lysa Arryn after marrying her and securing control of the Vale.

With allegiances constantly wavering, it’s a wonder that Littlefinger made it this far in Game of Thrones. He was one of the most consistent villains in the series, and now he’s gone.

Now that the biggest threat from within the North has been eliminated, House Stark should be united against the one true enemy. The Night King is coming. Winter is here.