‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Posts NSFW Video About That Arya Scene

Sophie Turner commented on her Game of Thrones co-stars’ surprise sex scene on Sunday in a hilarious Instagram video.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 lie ahead!

This week’s episode of Game of Thrones included some long-awaited scenes between the surviving humans awaiting battle inside of Winterfell. Among them was a sex scene between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie). While fans have loved this coupling for years, they never expected to see it played out on screen, and it briefly took over social media.

Biggest fan of Arya getting the hammer last night? Sansa @SophieT pic.twitter.com/Tx8IoypYRI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2019



This included series star and social media sensation Sophie Turner, who plays Arya’s older sister Sansa Stark. Turner posted a video on her Instagram Story after the scene in question aired. In it, she wore a fluffy white bathrobe and held a glass of wine. She tagged Williams in the corner of the screen.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that p—,” she said, drawing out the last word and zooming in on her own face. “And that’s the tea.”

Turner punctuated her lewd joke by up-ending her wine glass, finishing it off in one swig. She has built up a bit of reputation for her love of wine, having gone viral for chugging it on the jumbotron at a New York Rangers game last month.

Turner and Williams are not just sisters on screen but close friends in real life. The two actresses shared the cover of Rolling Stone earlier this month, and in an extensive interview they talked about growing up together on set and staying close. After Sunday’s scene aired, Entertainment Weekly published an interview with Williams and Turner where they discussed her first ever sex scene.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?’” Turner said. “And she’s like, ‘I’m midway through episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” she said, adding that the showrunners have sent fake scripts to the cast before as a joke. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—!”

As strange as the experience was, Williams said that she immediately understood why it was such an important moment for her character.

“This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today,’” she told EW. “So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”



Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.