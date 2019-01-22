‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Revealed Ending of Series to Few Friends

At least a few people outside of HBO know the ending of Game of Thrones, as Sophie Turner revealed she has spilled the beans to her friends.

Turner has built a career playing Sansa Stark, the elder daughter of the greatest noble house in Northern Westeros. She has become one of the biggest stars in the world, and has proven adept at acting in TV and movies. In an interview with W Magazine last week, she admitted that she has a hard time keeping big spoilers to herself.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” Turner said. “I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

Turner did not even lean on any of the usual excuses, such as drunkenness for letting the secret out. She told the interviewer that she was simply excited to share the news with her friends.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you,’” she recalled. “But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

Hopefully Turner is right about that, as Game of Thrones plot points are some of the most jealously guarded secrets HBO has. In the past, there have been rumors of false scripts to throw off anyone who went snooping in the premium network’s files. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, even once suggested that they had filmed multiple endings so that the cast and crew would not know the actual story until it aired.

Turner’s on-screen sister, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, cast doubt on this idea. Last February she appeared on Jimmy Kimmy Live, saying that multiple endings were unlikely. She did not even give the rumor much credit coming from the president of HBO.

“Well, I heard this, and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,’” Williams laughed.

In her interview last week, Turner admitted that she is “terrified” of keeping big corporate secrets, for fear that she will reveal them at the wrong moment. However, she also said that she was not even sure if she knew the premiere date before it was announced last week, so her trustworthiness might already be accounted for.

“I did. Or did I?” she wondered aloud. “I knew when the actual [red carpet] premiere was going to be. But I didn’t know the episode date.”

Last weekend, HBO announced that Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, April 14. A full-length trailer for the season is reportedly on the way sometime soon.