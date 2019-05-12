‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Teasingly Blames Emilia Clarke for Starbucks Coffee Cup Fail

As the Starbucks cup debacle featured on Game of Thrones continues to stir reaction from social media, one of the show’s stars Sophie Turner is pointing the finger to her onscreen nemesis played by Emilia Clarke.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Friday, Turner placed the blame on Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen after fellow Thrones fan — and Turner’s newly titled husband, Joe Jonas — asked via video if she was “responsible” for the coffee cup spotted by eagle-eyed fans during last weekend’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Turner responded to Fallon that she would “clear this up,” after the talk show host showed a still of the Starbucks cup sitting on the dining table in the middle of Winterfell, along with “evidence” in the form of a photo featuring Turner holding a similar looking cup with Bella Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont on the series.

The newlywed went on to explain how it could not have been her committing the ct as Ramsey’s character dies prior to the scene, with Turner shedding light on who was the real offender of the moment that drove the internet crazy.

“We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” Turner added in her interview with Fallon. “So I’m just gonna go with … I mean look who it’s placed in front of,” as she pointed to Clarke in still from the episode featuring the cup. “Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”

After rounding up laughs from the audience, Turner teases Fallon that he is a “terrible detective.”

Fallon went on to ask if everyone from the cast was texting about the incident, to which the HBO star revealed that Jaime Lannister actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau texted their group chat, “Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?”

During the fourth episode of this season, fans of the HBO spotted a modern day cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell during a moment between Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) praising friend and King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). During the speech, the camera panned to Daenerys, and the cup can be seen at approximately the 17:38 mark of the episode.

HBO commented on Monday about the fiasco, saying that the “latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The network has since revealed that the conspicuous coffee cup that appeared in “The Last of the Starks” has now been removed with HBO confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that the now infamous coffee cup has been digitally removed from the scene and all future airings will be of the updated, caffeine-less version.

The cup, nearly identical to a Starbucks disposable hot coffee cup, is actually from the production’s craft services and not from the Seattle based-coffee chain.

Photo credit: Getty Images