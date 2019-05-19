‘Game of Thrones’: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?

Game of Thrones will air its series finale in just a few short hours, and many fans are wondering who will die.

Please Note: Game of Thrones Season 8 Spoilers Ahead

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far the final season has claimed the lives of Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, the Clegane brothers, and Jaime and Cersei Lannister, among many others.

Basically, anyone could die, but there are certainly a few people whose chances are better than others.

First, it’s entirely possible that Daenerys could end up dying, after going literal Scorched Earth on King’s Landing and laying waste to nearly the entire city.

Arya appeared to be very angry, and Jon Snow was also clearly taken aback, so it seems possible that either one of them could make a move toward killing Daenerys.

The chances of Arya dying seem unlikely, as there doesn’t appear to be any good reason for her death, but Jon could also end up on the business end of Drogon for treason.

Another character who finds himself in mortal jeopardy is Tyrion, who is arguably the most well-liked character in the entire show.

Tyrion has been in bad spots before, but after what Dany did in King’s Landing, he will likely choose to be her Hand no longer, which might upset her enough to have him killed.

Recently, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin opened up on the series coming to an end, saying, “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually.”

“I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. Dave and Dan are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me,” he continued.

Martin then went on to say that when you are part of a TV show “you’re really with a family,” then adding, “You’re with them for a large part of the year, and not only working with them, but you’re often living with them in some distant location where you’re all in one hotel together. You’re seeing them every day, like five days a week, sometimes seven days a week. They’re very intensely involved in your life.”

The Game of Thrones series finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.