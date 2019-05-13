‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Trailer Released

With the Battle of Winterfell and the “last war” for the Iron Throne behind them, fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Westeros in the Game of Thrones series finale trailer.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

The trailer, the last of which will ever be released for the beloved HBO series, teases the final scenes of Game of Thrones, including just who will be seated upon the Iron Throne by episode’s end following the major battle that ravaged King’s Landing in Episode 5.

In the seconds-long clip, crowds can be seen gathered in the ash-covered streets of King’s Landing, with the remaining Dothraki cheering for their Queen, though keeping that title may be harder than anticipated given the terror Daenerys unleashed in Episode 5.

The final episode of the series, set to run a total of 79 minutes, just three minutes shy of tying for the series’ longest episode, Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night,” has long been teased by the cast and crew.

“We want people to love it,” GoT co-writer-producer Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 8 premiere. “It matters a lot to us. We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions.”

“There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist,” he added. “I’m hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it’s like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?’”

The Three-Eyed Raven himself, Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, even predicted that the series had a “satisfying” ending.

“Not everyone’s going to be pleased, because it’s such a big show, and it’s divisive,” he told Radio Times in March. “But I think we have wrapped it up as convincingly and honestly and as cleverly as we could hope.”

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” Game of Thrones first premiered in April of 2011 and quickly rose to critical acclaim. The six-episode eighth and final season premiered on April 14 of this year.

Game of Thrones‘ final episode, the series finale, will air Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.