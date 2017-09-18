‘Game of Thrones’ Casting Two New Characters for Season 8

After an action-packed Season 7, Game of Thrones is gearing up to roll the cameras on its eighth and final season very soon. Apart from a devastating war between the people of Westeros and the Night King’s army, there’s no way to know what can be expected in the last installment.

Fortunately, if you’re hoping to get more intel on Season 8, a couple of upcoming casting calls have revealed some details for new characters coming into the fold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watchers on the Wall shared two of the casting calls for Season 8, and they’re both for child actors.

The first role is for a Northern girl, a character that ranges anywhere from 8-10 years of age. This character is described as a straight-talking Northern-accented girl, and that she possesses dauntlessness and integrity. She has been raised by a family of soldiers and also shares their fearlessness.

This character is set to shoot during the week of November 17th.

The second role is for a boy, somewhere between 8-12 years old. The report is saying that he should be physically fit, with an agile look and a distinctive face. This boy is said to be from a poor background, and that he has had to fight to make his way in the world. The description of this character also states that the actor needs to “completely own the scenes he appears in.”

Filming for this role is expected to take place on the last week of November as well as the last week of December. Judging by the description and the multiple shoot dates, it sounds like this young boy could have a significant role in Season 8.