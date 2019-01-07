‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 First Look Released by HBO

During the 76th Golden Globe Awards, HBO released a teaser for upcoming 2019 shows, including the final season of Game of Thrones.

The segment from Game of Thrones shows Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who stands beside Sansa’s half-brother, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for the first time. Sansa can be heard telling Daenerys, “Winterfell is yours.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of Season 7, Daenerys and Jon fell in love, without realizing they are actually related. The audience knows Daenerys is Jon’s aunt, but they still do not know that.

During an interview with TV Insider, Harington and Clarke teased a dramatic moment when their characters finally deserve to be related.

“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie. Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him,” Harington said.

“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” Clarke added. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

Game of Thrones co-executive producer D.B. Weiss, who developed the show with David Benioff, said things will get “interesting” because the show will start to focus on what happens after Jon discovers the big news.

George R.R. Martin, who created the Game of Thrones universe with his A Song of Ice and Fire books, said he was disappointed the show is coming to an end.

“David and Dan have been saying for like five seasons that seven seasons is all they would go,” Martin told Variety. “We got them to go to eight but not any more than that. There was a period like five years ago when they were saying seven seasons and I was saying 10 seasons and they won, they’re the ones actually working on it.”

However, HBO is already developing a prequel series titled The Long Night, which will star Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. The story is set more than 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Martin is working on the series, but Jane Goldman (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class) is the main writer.

Game of Thrones‘ final season starts in April.

Photo credit: HBO