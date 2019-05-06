‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5 Trailer Released

The Battle of Winterfell may have only just happened, but characters are preparing for the “last war” for the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 trailer.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

With only two episodes left before the popular HBO series concludes for good, the battle for the Iron Throne is in full swing, though the trailer for Episode 5, released just after Episode 4 ended, is proving that claiming the throne will not be easy.

After attempting to prevent a war from happening by seeking the Queen’s surrender, both Daenerys’ forces and Cersei’s forces will collide, the silent trailer showing only brief glimpses of the final battle for the throne.

The penultimate episode is set to run a total of 79 minutes, just three minutes shy of tying for the series’ longest episode, Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night.”

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” HBO CEO Richard Plelper reportedly told guests at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty when speaking of episode lengths.

“They knew the bar was high,” Plepler said of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Now nearing the end of the series, which debuted in 2011, the cast has remained tight-lipped about what the final season will hold, though Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, told The Herald-Sun that the finale may divide fans.

“People will scream and people will say, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’,” she said. “And some people will go, ‘Huh?’ – my mum, probably.”

Clarke didn’t offer much more, but co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys’ scribe Missandei, dished to Express.co.uk about her ideal ending for the series.

“As a fan and as a member of the show I want to see my girl on the throne,” she shared. “I want to see Daenerys on the throne. I definitely think she would make a good queen, she is a good queen and she has dragons and she has me.

Emmanuel added, “It’s like besties running the country I think that’s a really good idea.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with an 80 minute-long episode on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.