‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Trailer Released

With the armies of the living gathering in the North, the Battle of Winterfell is drawing closer in the official Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 trailer.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1 lie ahead!

Released just after the Season 8 premiere on Sunday, the trailer teases what's to come after the white walkers breached the Wall, claiming one of the first victims in the war

Final season will run just short of an hour, with an official runtime of 58 minutes, though that doesn't mean it will be short on action, drama, and suspense.

"When I was a child, my brother would tell me a story about the man who murdered our father, and all the things we would do to that man," Daenerys Targaryen begins the trailer.

"Death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," Arya says.

The trailer than provides brief glimpses of those in the North preparing for war, which will be at Winterfell's door "before the sun comes up tomorrow."

Episode 2 will mark the final episode before the "longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film," which is set to playout throughout Episode 3's entire 90-minute runtime.

The Battle of Winterfell, the climax that the series has been building up to since its inception back in 2011, will see the army of the living, headed by Jon Snow, facing off against the army of the dead, led by the Night King.

"What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie. This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle." Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said. "There are sequences built within sequences built within sequences. David and Dan [wrote] an amazing puzzle and Miguel came in and took it apart and put it together again. It's been exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away."

Although details regarding the battle have been kept tightlipped, only briefly having been teased in the official Season 8 trailer, it is known that it took 11 weeks of night shoots to film and has been boasted by the actors as "brutal."

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The six-episode eighth and final season is set to conclude on Sunday, May 19.