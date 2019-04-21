‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Reportedly Leaked by Amazon

The second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 reportedly leaked online, hours before it airs on HBO in the U.S.

According to the fan site Winter Is Coming, the episode showed up on Amazon Prime Germany. Fans who were re-watching the Season 8 premiere “Winterfell” were surprised to see the second episode play.

Although Amazon users in Germany claim to have seen the episode, the title is still unknown. According to The Express, it was listed as just “Folge 2,” which translates to “Episode 2.”

The Season 8 premiere leaked early last week, too. The episode showed up early for DirecTV Now subscribers. It was not clear if this was an accident or a planned early release of the episode, but fans were surprised when they suddenly got push notifications that “Winterfell” was available to watch four hours early.

It is surprising that HBO has let this happen two weeks in a row. The cast and crew have been clear all year about how producers took strict measures to make sure no plot points were leaked. They reportedly did not get script pages until the day of shooting.

Fans at home had mixed feelings about the leak. On one hand, they will learn what they wanted to know, but it also ruins the surprises.

me searching ‘game of thrones leak’ and spoiling it for myself and then getting annoyed at the fact that i just spoiled it for myself pic.twitter.com/5PPC5sUg27 — talia (@taIialia) April 21, 2019

#GameofThrones #GOT8 Episode 2 has been leaked. A rare footage of HBO trying to prevent leaks: 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/jA7USKoHmS — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 21, 2019

One fan jokingly shared a video of HBO “trying” to stop the leaking.

“To watch the Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 leak (my finger is on the play button as I speak) or to wait to watch it with the rest of world when it airs?” one fan wondered.

One fan even hoped the rest of the season would be leaked early.

To watch the Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 leak (my finger is on the play button as I speak) or to wait to watch it with the rest of world when it airs? 🤔 #GameofThrones — Hussain Sheikh (@HShakeee) April 21, 2019

The winter is finally here..at the gates of winterfell… The episode was 🔥🔥🔥🔥 except too little of Jon and Danny it was awesome… Whoever leaked it..please leak all😂 #GameofThrones #Daenerys #NightKing — Suhila Khursheed (@shaeliBhat7) April 21, 2019

While a handful of German viewers have been able to see Episode 2 early, the rest of us will have to wait until 9 p.m. ET when it begins on HBO.

