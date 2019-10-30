‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Weigh in After Prequel Pilot Starring Naomi Watts Is Scrapped

What was set to be the first spinoff from the wildly successful Game of Thrones series has been killed before it even began. HBO has reportedly dropped the prequel series starring Naomi Watts. The pilot for the series, which was tentatively titled Bloodmoon, was filmed earlier this year.

HBO has not officially confirmed the news, but sources told Deadline that the show’s writer, Jane Goldman, has been informing the cast and crew via email about the cancellation.

Bloodmoon was going to take place about 5,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the last time the White Walkers attacked Westeros. Fans were going to get a glimpse at the ancient Starks and potentially even the people who would become the Valyrians.

It’s a sad day for GoT fans who were looking forward to learning more about the origin stories of the Houses and mythology they grew to love during the show’s eight-season run.

Many of them voiced their opinions about the news on social media.

Two Prequels?

Perhaps Bloodman was expendable because there are other GoT spin-offs in the works. There is one project in the works that is believed to take place about 300 years before the events of the original series.

Maybe HBO simply decided they didn’t actually need two GAME OF THRONES prequel shows, just spitballing here — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 29, 2019

So Sad

For some fans, the emotions of not getting such a promising prequel is too much to handle.

No #GameofThrones prequel? That makes me more than a little sad… pic.twitter.com/q33RZYPYYA — JadedPixxie (@sweetnjaded) October 29, 2019

Shame

If ever there was an occasion to break out the “shame” meme once more, it’s today.

Just read the Game of Thrones prequel’s been axed already as the pilot failed to impress execs.🙄 #GameOfThronesPrequel pic.twitter.com/Xl3NDoa4xd — John Wells (@JohnWMentor) October 29, 2019

Maybe?

Maybe HBO just shouldn’t bother attempting another Game of Thrones series after how bad the series ended?

The last season of Game of Thrones was so bad HBO has bailed on the prequels https://t.co/vyplPMpLOg — Myles Udland (@MylesUdland) October 29, 2019

Shocking

Whether fans were excited about the prequel or not, the news is extremely surprising considering a pilot had already been filmed.

Get Paid

While fans are certainly upset, imagine how bad this must feel for the cast and crew that already put so much work into it.

I just hope everyone who put time and effort into this prequel got paid already. #gameofthrones #thelongnight — S (@redblack7799) October 29, 2019

Still Hope

There is still hope thanks to that other prequel. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood and focuses on House Targaryen’s dynasty in Westeros.