‘Game of Thrones’ Opening Credits Gets Spliced With ‘True Detective’ and Twitter Nailed This

Someone on Twitter took the Game of Thrones opening credits and spliced it with True Detective and they totally nailed it.

The fan-made video essentially uses the True Detective style and theme song, with Game of Thrones characters added in. So far, the clip has been retweeted nearly 9,000 times, and has almost 30,000 likes.

The mash-up was made by Robin Lindqvist, and has had fans going crazy for it.

“Game of Thrones Intro (True Detective Style)” This is unbelievably so good. pic.twitter.com/rOKavrPlKO — MA (@1337Mo) April 30, 2019

“Dude this is the sickest thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented, later adding, “Season 1 [True Detective] was the best opening ever I can’t believe someone did this.”

The First season of True Detective is one of only a few shows that can stand next to Game Of Thrones as a masterpiece of television. — SteveG (@SteveG92158151) May 2, 2019

“Proof that True detective had the best open of all time,” another person wrote.

“Anything True Detective S01 makes everything better! This is awesome,” someone else said, while one other user exclaimed, “Sooo much better than the original!”

Yeah like I needed even more proof of game of thrones happening inside Westworld. — 👑 Aj 👑 (@ValyrianStole) May 2, 2019

The clip comes amidst the final season of Game of Thrones, which is ending after being on the air for close to a decade.

Recently, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin spoke out about his feelings on the end of the flagship series — which has multiple spinoffs in the works — and he admitted, “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually.”

“I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. Dave and Dan are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me,” he added.

“It’s weird, in Hollywood, this way … I mean I’ve worked on other shows, you know? Twilight Zone in the mid-’80s, and then Beauty and the Beast for three years… And whenever a show ends, and the longer the show lasts the harder it is,” the heralded writer also said.

Martin then went on to say that when you are part of a TV show “you’re really with a family,” then added, “You’re with them for a large part of the year, and not only working with them, but you’re often living with them in some distant location where you’re all in one hotel together. You’re seeing them every day, like five days a week, sometimes seven days a week. They’re very intensely involved in your life.”

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.