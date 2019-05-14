‘Game of Thrones’: One Actor Felt Like A ‘Failure’ After Their Ending in Season 8, Episode 5

Some Game of Thrones fans are feeling slighted after Sunday’s episode of the HBO series, and they’re not the only ones disappointed. Star Conleth Hill said he felt like a “failure” after seeing how the penultimate episode, called “The Bells,” ended.

Hill opened up to Entertainment Weekly about being written off the show in Season 8, episode 5, admitting that he “took it very personally.” The actor, who played Varys on Game of Thrones, said he wasn’t looking at his on-screen death from an actor’s perspective, and felt he failed to live up to expectations and was subsequently axed.

“I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about.”

“The only thing that consoles you is people who worked a lot harder than you are in the same boat. So that helps,” he added. “I don’t think anybody who hasn’t been through it can identify with it…But you take it personally, you can’t help it.”

Hill told Entertainment Weekly that while he no longer feels that way, initially nothing anyone said could make him feel better. He said he felt sure at the time that he’d done something “wrong.”

“At the time, nothing could console me. I kept thinking: ‘What did I do wrong?’ There wasn’t any pre-warning,” Hill shared.

In spite of these feelings, Hill said his time on Game of Thrones was “overwhelmingly positive and brilliant.” He admitted, however, that his character on the show lost something after Season 6.

“It just felt like after Season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge,” he said, admitting that those feelings were “all personal and selfish.”

“I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when it changed for me a little,” Hill continued.

He added that in an ideal world, his final scene would have been with his nemesis, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen), who died the season before. Hill told Entertainment Weekly he was “bummed” that’s not how it played out for him, but he accepted it. The actor noted that showrunners tried to make it work, but couldn’t.

“I was very bummed to not have a final scene with him,” he said. “It would have been great to have had one more meeting with Littlefinger. I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t.”

“That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine,” Hill added.

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m ET on HBO.