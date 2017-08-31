‘Game of Thrones’: Liam Cunningham on How Davos Would Get Revenge on Melisandre

Though we haven't seen much of the "Red Woman" on Game of Thrones this season, audiences shouldn't forget the mayhem Melisandre has unleashed during her time on the show — at least how Ser Davos Seaworth, played by Liam Cunningham, sees it.

During this past summer's beloved San Diego Comic-Con, a fan asked Cunningham if he could get revenge on Melisandre for her part in young Shireen Baratheon's death, how would he do it.

Cunningham shares that he would not "hunt her down," but instead if he came across her during their journey on the road, would not hesitate to pull out a glock and pop a "cap in her ass."

Obviously, guns are non-existent in the Game of Thrones world, but Cunningham's answer reveals how Davos really feels about the Red Priestess — especially in how she played a role in various schemes, one that had her stating that the gods required a sacrifice of blood, having her to believe the young girl's life was the solution.

After Davos finally learned the truth about Shireen's passing last season, he confronted Melisandre in Winterfell and accused her of murder, demanding Jon he execute her after burning the princess. However, after bringing Jon back to life, Melisandre defends herself by saying it was the only way for the Baratheon army to escape the snowstorms and that Stannis and his wife, Selyse agreed to the measure.

Horrified about hearing the news, Jon chooses not to execute her, but instead banishes her from the North, declaring she be hanged as a murderer if she were to return.

Davos also made it clear to Melisandre she would pay for her actions as he was not only close friends with Stannis Baratheon's daughter, Shireen, but also considered the young princess as his own, saying, "If you ever come back this way, I will execute you myself."

With just two more episodes left in this seventh season of Game of Thrones, fans will have to wait and see what happens and if the two will cross paths once again.