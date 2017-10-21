‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases How the Series Will End

If you’re tearing up just thinking about Game of Thrones coming to an end soon, you aren’t alone. Even Kit Harington is emotional about the show ending.

During an interview with The One Show on Friday, Harington said he teared up while reading the final script.

“We had the read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” Harington said, referencing the famous “You know nothing Jon Snow” quote. “But I cried at the end.”

Harington made sure no one took his comment as a spoiler, insisting that he was crying for sentimental reasons. After all, he’s worked on the show for over eight years with many of the same cast members.

“You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us,” Harington said on The One Show. “I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person.”

Harington’s comment about reading the script before production appears to contradict co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Earlier this month, Coster-Waldau said on a Scandinavian talk show that the actors will be fed their lines through earpieces. That way, HBO doesn’t have to distribute scripts that could be leaked by hackers.

Coster-Waldau might have joking though, as other actors have said they were meeting for a table read. Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos, said the actors were meeting for a table read of the entire season before filming began.

Producing on GOT‘s final season started this month. The season will only run six episodes, which will all be much longer than previous episodes. The episodes aren’t expected to air until 2019.

“[They’re] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer,” Cunningham told TV Guide on Oct. 5. “We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”