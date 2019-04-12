‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Reveals Next Role to Replace ‘Most Important Job’ as Jon Snow

Kit Harington wants to land his dream job after Game of Thrones comes to an end.

As he opened up about the impact of the HBO hit series, and his character Jon Snow, the actor revealed what he considers to be the most important role he has yet to tackle.

Since 2011, Harington has played Jon Snow, launching him into the Hollywood A-list. Aside from fame, the show also allowed him to find love when his on-screen romance with Rose Leslie‘s Ygritte ended up becoming a real-life love story.

“The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish,” he told InStyle, before clarifying: “Well, not the most. Hopefully, I’ll be a father.”

Harington and Leslie were first romantically linked in 2012. After a brief breakup, the couple continued to fuel romance rumors before they came out publicly as a couple in 2016. The pair then announced their engagement through a classified advertising on The Times in September 2017.

The former co-stars tied the knot in June 2018 at the Kirkton of Rayne church, PEOPLE writes. The celebration, which included many of the couple’s Game of Thrones colleagues, continued with a reception at the bride’s family’s Wardhill Castle.

During the interview, Harington revealed he is not planning to reunite with Leslie on screen any time soon.

“I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it’s going to be very hard to work with her again,” he told the publication. “Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don’t know when, if ever, I’m going to get to do that again, because we’re married now, and it’s hard to work opposite your wife.”

Harington and Leslie did have an onscreen reunion of sorts during the opening monologue of his Saturday Night Live episode, when The Good Fight star joked about what they were going to do about money after the show.

“What are we going to do for money now?” she asked. “We didn’t save anything. And you kept saying ‘Oh, I’m ‘King of the North, we can order Uber Eats every night.’”

Harington responded, “Honey, don’t worry. I’ll make my jewelry, and you have your little songs.”

“O.K. honey, I love you,” Leslie said, adding “Wait, one more question, how soon can you grow back that beard?”

Game of Thrones‘ final season premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.