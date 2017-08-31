‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Officially Reveals Jon Snow’s Real Parents

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk!

After years of rumors, theories and hints, Game of Thrones has finally revealed the truth about Jon Snow‘s parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the Season 7 finale, everything was laid out on the table for fans see. We got to watch with our own eyes as we found out that Jon Snow is actually the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

Two of the wisest minds in Westeros — Sam and Bran — finally got to talk a little bit about the things they’ve been learning over the past couple of years. Of course, their conversations revealed that Jon Snow was the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, and that he had been conceived out of a legally binding marriage.

The story of Jon’s parents played out on the screen in order to prove that it’s actually real. Rhaegar had the marriage to his wife annulled, then married Lyanna in a secret ceremony.

Rhaegar was the eldest son of the Mad King, making him the next in line to sit on the throne. Since Jon is his legitimate son, and not a bastard, it’s his throne to — not Dany’s.

Who knows if he will ever end up sitting in it, but the Iron Throne rightfully belongs to Jon Snow.